WAWA CAT Price (WAWA)
The live price of WAWA CAT (WAWA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 648.91K USD. WAWA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WAWA CAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 43.95K USD
- WAWA CAT price change within the day is +20.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.88M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WAWA to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of WAWA CAT to USD was $ +0.00011318.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WAWA CAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WAWA CAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WAWA CAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011318
|+20.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-68.17%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-61.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WAWA CAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.72%
+20.93%
-39.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Why did the sneaky Wawa cat jump into $wawa? Saw the market bounce and said, "Purrfect timing!" Chasing those moonshots, but always lands on its feet. Hissed at FUD, held tight to its $wawa bags. Diversified into $wawa, $wawa, and $wawa. Now it lounges in the crypto sun, smug and unbothered! Bundles are out and dev is out! Totally community driven project! WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
