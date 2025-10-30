WAVE (WAV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.02539264 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.07% Price Change (1D) -0.05% Price Change (7D) +5.26%

WAVE (WAV) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WAV traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WAV's all-time high price is $ 0.02539264, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WAV has changed by +0.07% over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and +5.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WAVE (WAV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.86K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 278.49K Circulation Supply 322.68M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WAVE is $ 89.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAV is 322.68M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 278.49K.