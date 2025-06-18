What is WATER Coin (WATER)

Global charity and research initiatives that will drive attention of millions of people. $WATER aims to have a net-positive impact on real world with the help of charity. $WATER introduces a unique and engaging game mechanic inspired by the states of water—staking (icing) and burning (vaporizing). FREEZING (STAKING) Just as water turns into ice when it gets cold, $WATER tokens can be staked (iced) to earn rewards. Stakers are rewarded with additional $WATER tokens over time, simulating the process of accumulating ice VAPORIZING (BURNING) When water is heated, it turns into vapor and disappears. Similarly, $WATER tokens can be burned (vaporized) to reduce the total supply, increasing scarcity and potentially the value of the remaining tokens.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WATER Coin (WATER) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

WATER Coin (WATER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WATER Coin (WATER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WATER token's extensive tokenomics now!