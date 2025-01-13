WagyuSwap Price (WAG)
The live price of WagyuSwap (WAG) today is 0.0007058 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 33.01K USD. WAG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WagyuSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.91K USD
- WagyuSwap price change within the day is +2.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 46.78M USD
During today, the price change of WagyuSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WagyuSwap to USD was $ -0.0002328697.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WagyuSwap to USD was $ -0.0002811054.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WagyuSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002328697
|-32.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002811054
|-39.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WagyuSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
+2.90%
-5.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WagyuSwap: The First DEX on the fastest blockchain Velas. The finest cut of decentralized trading platforms will serve a nascent ecosystem that is already buzzing with dozens of new projects. With this explosion of development activity on the fastest blockchain around built with Solana's own code, crypto enthusiasts and investors who want to get an early footing to explore the riches of this world have a limited scope of options to do so.
