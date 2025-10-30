VOLT (XVM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00297456 24H High $ 0.00364671 All Time High $ 0.078437 Lowest Price $ 0.00145538 Price Change (1H) +3.38% Price Change (1D) +8.26% Price Change (7D) +92.92%

VOLT (XVM) real-time price is $0.00345597. Over the past 24 hours, XVM traded between a low of $ 0.00297456 and a high of $ 0.00364671, showing active market volatility. XVM's all-time high price is $ 0.078437, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00145538.

In terms of short-term performance, XVM has changed by +3.38% over the past hour, +8.26% over 24 hours, and +92.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VOLT (XVM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.44M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.44M Circulation Supply 999.87M Total Supply 999,872,742.728929

The current Market Cap of VOLT is $ 3.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XVM is 999.87M, with a total supply of 999872742.728929. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.44M.