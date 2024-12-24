VIKITA Price (VIKITA)
The live price of VIKITA (VIKITA) today is 0.00178634 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.79M USD. VIKITA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VIKITA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.55K USD
- VIKITA price change within the day is -0.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of VIKITA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VIKITA to USD was $ +0.0037142422.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VIKITA to USD was $ -0.0010200446.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VIKITA to USD was $ -0.0038045468538896705.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0037142422
|+207.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010200446
|-57.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0038045468538896705
|-68.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of VIKITA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
-0.36%
-54.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VIKITA is not just a cryptocurrency; it's a whole meme experience that makes every investment fun and engaging. With this token, you not only get the chance to participate in cryptocurrency games but also become part of a global meme community. Upcoming Game: Vikita Metaversia In addition to its vibrant community and interactive elements, VIKITA will introduce an exciting new game, Vikita Metaversia. This game will be integrated into the VIKITA ecosystem and promises to offer: Immersive Gameplay: Dive into a rich, interactive world where meme culture and cryptocurrency come together in innovative ways. Unique Challenges and Rewards: Engage in fun challenges and quests, earning rewards that enhance your experience and status within the VIKITA community. Community Interaction: Collaborate with other players, participate in global events, and contribute to the evolution of the game's universe. Exclusive Features: Unlock special in-game content and bonuses that are available only to token holders, making your participation even more rewarding. With Vikita Metaversia, VIKITA aims to create a dynamic and entertaining environment that enhances both the gaming and investing experiences for its users.
