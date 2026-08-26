Vetro USD Price Today

The live Vetro USD (VUSD) price today is $ 0.999278, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current VUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999278 per VUSD.

Vetro USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 585,249, with a circulating supply of 585.66K VUSD. During the last 24 hours, VUSD traded between $ 0.997119 (low) and $ 1.002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.59, while the all-time low was $ 0.727963.

In short-term performance, VUSD moved -0.03% in the last hour and -0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.84K.

Vetro USD (VUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 585.25K$ 585.25K $ 585.25K Volume (24H) $ 15.84K$ 15.84K $ 15.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 572.55K$ 572.55K $ 572.55K Circulation Supply 585.66K 585.66K 585.66K Total Supply 572,955.8315762344 572,955.8315762344 572,955.8315762344

The current Market Cap of Vetro USD is $ 585.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.84K. The circulating supply of VUSD is 585.66K, with a total supply of 572955.8315762344. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 572.55K.