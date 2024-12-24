Verse Price (VERSE)
The live price of Verse (VERSE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.31M USD. VERSE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Verse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 29.20K USD
- Verse price change within the day is +2.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.21B USD
Get real-time price updates of the VERSE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VERSE price information.
During today, the price change of Verse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Verse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Verse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Verse to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-15.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Verse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.99%
+2.20%
-20.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
About VERSE Bitcoin.com's rewards and utility token VERSE accelerates global adoption of cryptocurrency in the self-custodial model through incentives and gamification. Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. With over 50 million self-custody wallets created (as of Jun 2024) in its multichain DeFi-ready mobile app (the Bitcoin.com Wallet app), an award-winning news portal with over 2.5 million monthly readers, a wide range of educational resources, and 24-hour human support, Bitcoin.com is the world’s gateway to Bitcoin and beyond. By incentivizing and gamifying engagement in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, VERSE supercharges Bitcoin.com’s mission to onboard the world to decentralized money and increase economic freedom. What makes VERSE different? VERSE is seamlessly integrated in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem and readily accessible to millions of users. Bitcoin.com attracts and retains millions of newcomers to crypto every year via its powerful brand, domain, and products. The ecosystem guides newcomers on their own individual journeys, enabling them to benefit from the rapidly expanding range of applications in crypto. What is the utility of VERSE token? VERSE can be earned by using products in Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem, held for discounts and perks, and used in apps and dApps. In late 2023, fxVERSE was deployed on Polygon, paving the way for a micro-rewards system. What are the key components of the Bitcoin.com VERSE ecosystem? At the heart of the ecosystem is the multichain Bitcoin.com Wallet app. Within the app, users can find a web3-enabled browser called Verse Explorer that allows for convenient interaction with a variety of dApps and web3 features. These include the multichain decentralized exchange Verse DEX, the Verse Voyager NFT collection and minting dApp, and a range of engaging dApps that are designed to educate users on how to safely interact with web3 products. How does the buy back and burn mechanism work? Bitcoin.com buys VERSE on the open market through Bitcoin.com’s decentralized exchange Verse DEX, third-party DEXs, centralized exchanges, or in Over-The-Counter trades. This VERSE is then sent to the Verse Burn Engine, where it accumulates until a burn is triggered (anyone can trigger a burn). What is the sustainable supple reduction mechanism? VERSE is allocated from the Ecosystem Fund to the Verse Burn Engine in a manner that is proportional to a given activity in the Verse/Bitcoin.com ecosystem, as well as in a manner that ensures that the reduction of supply is sustainable over the lifetime of the token.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VERSE to AUD
A$--
|1 VERSE to GBP
￡--
|1 VERSE to EUR
€--
|1 VERSE to USD
$--
|1 VERSE to MYR
RM--
|1 VERSE to TRY
₺--
|1 VERSE to JPY
¥--
|1 VERSE to RUB
₽--
|1 VERSE to INR
₹--
|1 VERSE to IDR
Rp--
|1 VERSE to PHP
₱--
|1 VERSE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 VERSE to BRL
R$--
|1 VERSE to CAD
C$--
|1 VERSE to BDT
৳--
|1 VERSE to NGN
₦--
|1 VERSE to UAH
₴--
|1 VERSE to VES
Bs--
|1 VERSE to PKR
Rs--
|1 VERSE to KZT
₸--
|1 VERSE to THB
฿--
|1 VERSE to TWD
NT$--
|1 VERSE to CHF
Fr--
|1 VERSE to HKD
HK$--
|1 VERSE to MAD
.د.م--