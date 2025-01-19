VentureMind AI Price (VNTR)
The live price of VentureMind AI (VNTR) today is 0.01830326 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VNTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VentureMind AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 300.68K USD
- VentureMind AI price change within the day is +0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of VentureMind AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VentureMind AI to USD was $ +0.0259503748.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VentureMind AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VentureMind AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0259503748
|+141.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of VentureMind AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
+0.28%
-23.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VentureMind AI is a decentralized platform on the Solana blockchain that integrates advanced AI tools, blockchain technology, and robotics. It empowers users with a diverse array of AI-driven functionalities, ranging from predictive analytics to autonomous agents, while enabling ownership of AI tools as NFTs. The platform's robotics component allows for remote operation of bots in industries like construction, security, and entertainment, providing on-demand labor and surveillance. By combining AI and blockchain, VentureMind AI offers a unique ecosystem where users can access high-tech solutions, leverage tokenized assets, and engage in a rapidly evolving AI and robotics landscape.
