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The live Vault price today is 0.01996023 USD.V market cap is 1,995,888 USD. Track real-time V to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Vault price today is 0.01996023 USD.V market cap is 1,995,888 USD. Track real-time V to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Vault Price (V)

Unlisted

1 V to USD Live Price:

$0.02004806
$0.02004806$0.02004806
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Vault (V) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:51:15 (UTC+8)

Vault Price Today

The live Vault (V) price today is $ 0.01996023, with a 3.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current V to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01996023 per V.

Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,995,888, with a circulating supply of 100.00M V. During the last 24 hours, V traded between $ 0.01986408 (low) and $ 0.02090848 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.119747, while the all-time low was $ 0.00575844.

In short-term performance, V moved -0.29% in the last hour and -2.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 477.95.

Vault (V) Market Information

$ 2.00M
$ 2.00M$ 2.00M

$ 477.95
$ 477.95$ 477.95

$ 2.00M
$ 2.00M$ 2.00M

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

99,999,727.691225
99,999,727.691225 99,999,727.691225

The current Market Cap of Vault is $ 2.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 477.95. The circulating supply of V is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999727.691225. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.00M.

Vault Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01986408
$ 0.01986408$ 0.01986408
24H Low
$ 0.02090848
$ 0.02090848$ 0.02090848
24H High

$ 0.01986408
$ 0.01986408$ 0.01986408

$ 0.02090848
$ 0.02090848$ 0.02090848

$ 0.119747
$ 0.119747$ 0.119747

$ 0.00575844
$ 0.00575844$ 0.00575844

-0.29%

-3.68%

-2.96%

-2.96%

Price Prediction for Vault

Vault (V) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of V in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Vault (V) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Vault could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Vault will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for V price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Vault Price Prediction.

What is Vault (V)

The Vault is a decentralized LST Ecosystem on Solana aimed on growing the Solana network with a community focus, with vSOL. The protocol supports network decentralization and performance by delegating stake to a diverse set of validators, with a focus on small, emerging, and community-driven operators. The Vault’s delegation strategy is designed to contribute to Solana’s long-term resilience and growth by distributing stake in a way that strengthens validator diversity and ecosystem health.

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Vault (V) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Vault

What is the current market price of V?

It's currently valued at $0.01996023, reflecting a price movement of -3.68% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Vault have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, V shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for V?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of V. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Vault?

It has traded between $0.01986408 and $0.02090848, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of V on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated V is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vault

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:51:15 (UTC+8)

Vault (V) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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