Vault Price Today

The live Vault (V) price today is $ 0.01996023, with a 3.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current V to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01996023 per V.

Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,995,888, with a circulating supply of 100.00M V. During the last 24 hours, V traded between $ 0.01986408 (low) and $ 0.02090848 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.119747, while the all-time low was $ 0.00575844.

In short-term performance, V moved -0.29% in the last hour and -2.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 477.95.

Vault (V) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.00M$ 2.00M $ 2.00M Volume (24H) $ 477.95$ 477.95 $ 477.95 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.00M$ 2.00M $ 2.00M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,999,727.691225 99,999,727.691225 99,999,727.691225

The current Market Cap of Vault is $ 2.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 477.95. The circulating supply of V is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999727.691225. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.00M.