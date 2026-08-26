uTrade Price Today

The live uTrade (UTT) price today is $ 0.267777, with a 2.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current UTT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.267777 per UTT.

uTrade currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,143,334, with a circulating supply of 4.27M UTT. During the last 24 hours, UTT traded between $ 0.261969 (low) and $ 0.274371 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,811.94, while the all-time low was $ 0.12733.

In short-term performance, UTT moved +0.00% in the last hour and +14.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 192.68K.

uTrade (UTT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Volume (24H) $ 192.68K$ 192.68K $ 192.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.20M$ 13.20M $ 13.20M Circulation Supply 4.27M 4.27M 4.27M Total Supply 49,300,087.762232 49,300,087.762232 49,300,087.762232

The current Market Cap of uTrade is $ 1.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 192.68K. The circulating supply of UTT is 4.27M, with a total supply of 49300087.762232. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.20M.