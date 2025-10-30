USDu (USDU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.999476 $ 0.999476 $ 0.999476 24H Low $ 0.99995 $ 0.99995 $ 0.99995 24H High 24H Low $ 0.999476$ 0.999476 $ 0.999476 24H High $ 0.99995$ 0.99995 $ 0.99995 All Time High $ 1.011$ 1.011 $ 1.011 Lowest Price $ 0.990456$ 0.990456 $ 0.990456 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.03% Price Change (7D) +0.01% Price Change (7D) +0.01%

USDu (USDU) real-time price is $0.999739. Over the past 24 hours, USDU traded between a low of $ 0.999476 and a high of $ 0.99995, showing active market volatility. USDU's all-time high price is $ 1.011, while its all-time low price is $ 0.990456.

In terms of short-term performance, USDU has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +0.03% over 24 hours, and +0.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

USDu (USDU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.36M$ 18.36M $ 18.36M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.36M$ 18.36M $ 18.36M Circulation Supply 18.37M 18.37M 18.37M Total Supply 18,371,415.586362 18,371,415.586362 18,371,415.586362

The current Market Cap of USDu is $ 18.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDU is 18.37M, with a total supply of 18371415.586362. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.36M.