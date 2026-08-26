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The live USBT Token price today is 0.01264428 USD.USBT market cap is 12,833.95 USD. Track real-time USBT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live USBT Token price today is 0.01264428 USD.USBT market cap is 12,833.95 USD. Track real-time USBT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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USBT Price Info

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USBT Token Price (USBT)

Unlisted

1 USBT to USD Live Price:

$0.01264428
$0.01264428$0.01264428
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
USBT Token (USBT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:47:37 (UTC+8)

USBT Token Price Today

The live USBT Token (USBT) price today is $ 0.01264428, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current USBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01264428 per USBT.

USBT Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,833.95, with a circulating supply of 1.02M USBT. During the last 24 hours, USBT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.838873, while the all-time low was $ 0.01264302.

In short-term performance, USBT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 744.07.

USBT Token (USBT) Market Information

$ 12.83K
$ 12.83K$ 12.83K

$ 744.07
$ 744.07$ 744.07

$ 12.83K
$ 12.83K$ 12.83K

1.02M
1.02M 1.02M

1,015,000.0
1,015,000.0 1,015,000.0

The current Market Cap of USBT Token is $ 12.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 744.07. The circulating supply of USBT is 1.02M, with a total supply of 1015000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.83K.

USBT Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.838873
$ 0.838873$ 0.838873

$ 0.01264302
$ 0.01264302$ 0.01264302

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for USBT Token

USBT Token (USBT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USBT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
USBT Token (USBT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of USBT Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price USBT Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for USBT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking USBT Token Price Prediction.

What is USBT Token (USBT)

USBT is a stability-oriented digital settlement token designed for predictable value transfer across decentralized and hybrid financial systems. Unlike speculative tokens, USBT focuses on practical utility—enabling efficient payments, structured settlements, and controlled-value transactions. The token operates on a controlled liquidity model with active trading on SunSwap, supported by a liquidity pool exceeding $40,000 and consistent on-chain trading activity. USBT incorporates a dynamic supply mechanism including: • Mint-on-demand issuance aligned with liquidity conditions • Burn-based supply reduction to manage circulating supply • Treasury-backed stabilization designed to reduce volatility The token is intended for multiple real-world use cases, including: • Digital payments and merchant transactions • Escrow-style settlements and contract-based transfers • Internal accounting and settlement within ecosystem services In future phases, USBT is planned to evolve into a real-world asset-backed token, where reserves and treasury mechanisms will further strengthen price stability and trust. The project aims to bridge blockchain efficiency with financial predictability, positioning USBT as a practical settlement layer rather than a speculative asset.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

USBT Token (USBT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Tron Ecosystem

About USBT Token

What is the current trading price of USBT Token?

USBT Token (USBT) is currently priced at $0.01264428 USD, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing USBT Token's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Tron Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in USBT?

Investors have generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is USBT Token's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6812 with a market capitalization of $12833.95, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about USBT?

With 1015000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to USBT Token's recent performance?

The price range between $0.0 and $0.0 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does USBT Token stack up against similar assets?

Against other Tron Ecosystem tokens, USBT continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USBT Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:47:37 (UTC+8)

USBT Token (USBT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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