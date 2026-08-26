URU Price Today

The live URU (URU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current URU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per URU.

URU currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 240,753, with a circulating supply of 610.00M URU. During the last 24 hours, URU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00106313, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, URU moved +1.02% in the last hour and +102.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.60K.

URU (URU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 240.75K$ 240.75K $ 240.75K Volume (24H) $ 1.60K$ 1.60K $ 1.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 394.68K$ 394.68K $ 394.68K Circulation Supply 610.00M 610.00M 610.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of URU is $ 240.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.60K. The circulating supply of URU is 610.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 394.68K.