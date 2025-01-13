UpStable Price (USTX)
The live price of UpStable (USTX) today is 0.00335021 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.14K USD. USTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UpStable Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.65 USD
- UpStable price change within the day is -2.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.31M USD
During today, the price change of UpStable to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UpStable to USD was $ -0.0003521198.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UpStable to USD was $ -0.0027847183.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UpStable to USD was $ -0.01645256080558084.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003521198
|-10.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0027847183
|-83.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01645256080558084
|-83.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of UpStable: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.53%
-5.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USTX is a utility token deployed on Tron blockchain. Its purpose is to fill the gap between high yield tokens and stablecoins. High yield tokens have great growth potential but also exhibit a very high volatility and price fluctuations over short time. Stablecoins on the other hand have no volatility but they also cannot grow. USTX has its heart in the project DEX that implements a novel reserve liquidity management to allow the token price to grow over time with low volatility, making it ideal for value storage and as a means of payment for goods and services. The USTX DEX has a multiasset reserve made of stablecoins (USDT, USDC, USDJ and TUSD) and a smart contract driven liquidity management that mints and burns USTX in the reserve to enhance the price growth and reduce drawdown in case of sell-off. It's NOT a rebase token!
