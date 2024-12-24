UnlockProtocolToken Price (UP)
The live price of UnlockProtocolToken (UP) today is 0.01694204 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.37M USD. UP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UnlockProtocolToken Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.20K USD
- UnlockProtocolToken price change within the day is -1.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 258.31M USD
During today, the price change of UnlockProtocolToken to USD was $ -0.00025158485729369.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UnlockProtocolToken to USD was $ +0.0016799269.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UnlockProtocolToken to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UnlockProtocolToken to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00025158485729369
|-1.46%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016799269
|+9.92%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of UnlockProtocolToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
-1.46%
-38.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Unlock is a protocol that developers, creators, and platforms can use to create onchain memberships and subscriptions. Unlock’s goal is to ease implementation and increase conversion from “users” to “members,” creating a much healthier monetization environment for the web. In short, Unlock is an open-source, collectively owned, community-governed, peer-to-peer system that creates time-based (potentially recurring) memberships. There are a number of interdependent components of Unlock. These are: Unlock Labs: The core team that created and currently maintains Unlock Protocol. Unlock Protocol: A suite of upgradable smart contracts that create memberships as NFTs. The Unlock Ecosystem: A community of creators, distributors, and consumers who share ownership of Unlock Protocol through their contributions using the protocol. Unlock DAO: A decentralized organization of token holders who govern and control Unlock Protocol. Unlock Protocol Foundation: A Cayman Islands Foundation whose purpose is to act in service of the Unlock ecosystem and DAO. Unlock Tools: Front-end convenience applications built by Unlock Labs to further sustainable innovation on Unlock Protocol. Unlock Labs created Unlock Protocol to provide an open, shared infrastructure for memberships that removes friction, increases conversion, enables scale, reduces costs, and evolves the web from a business model built on attention toward one based on membership.
