Umi (UMI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00024269 $ 0.00024269 $ 0.00024269 24H Low $ 0.00024552 $ 0.00024552 $ 0.00024552 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00024269$ 0.00024269 $ 0.00024269 24H High $ 0.00024552$ 0.00024552 $ 0.00024552 All Time High $ 0.065007$ 0.065007 $ 0.065007 Lowest Price $ 0.00023978$ 0.00023978 $ 0.00023978 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.54% Price Change (7D) -0.77% Price Change (7D) -0.77%

Umi (UMI) real-time price is $0.00024401. Over the past 24 hours, UMI traded between a low of $ 0.00024269 and a high of $ 0.00024552, showing active market volatility. UMI's all-time high price is $ 0.065007, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00023978.

In terms of short-term performance, UMI has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.54% over 24 hours, and -0.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Umi (UMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.99K$ 13.99K $ 13.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.40K$ 24.40K $ 24.40K Circulation Supply 57.32M 57.32M 57.32M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Umi is $ 13.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UMI is 57.32M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.40K.