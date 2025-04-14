Tritcoin Price (TRIT)
The live price of Tritcoin (TRIT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 241.60K USD. TRIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tritcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Tritcoin price change within the day is +0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.31M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TRIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRIT price information.
During today, the price change of Tritcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tritcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tritcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tritcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tritcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.79%
+0.33%
-3.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$TRIT is a next-generation token powering Fractal Tech Corp’s quantum-secure encrypted blockchain, built on base-3 (ternary) cryptography. Utilizing 3466-TRIT encryption, zk-SNARKs, and Reed-Solomon error correction in GF(3^m), the project enables post-quantum secure transactions, encrypted audio NFTs, and privacy-preserving smart contracts. Unlike traditional blockchains that rely on binary cryptographic methods, $TRIT introduces a ternary-based encryption model, making it inherently more resilient to quantum computing attacks. The ecosystem supports on-chain encrypted audio NFTs, allowing artists and collectors to securely store, trade, and verify digital assets with integrated zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) for privacy. Built on Solana, $TRIT ensures fast, low-cost transactions while maintaining a high level of cryptographic security. The project is designed to facilitate private DeFi transactions, encrypted media ownership, and a decentralized marketplace, offering quantum resistance and advanced encryption solutions for blockchain applications.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TRIT to VND
₫--
|1 TRIT to AUD
A$--
|1 TRIT to GBP
￡--
|1 TRIT to EUR
€--
|1 TRIT to USD
$--
|1 TRIT to MYR
RM--
|1 TRIT to TRY
₺--
|1 TRIT to JPY
¥--
|1 TRIT to RUB
₽--
|1 TRIT to INR
₹--
|1 TRIT to IDR
Rp--
|1 TRIT to KRW
₩--
|1 TRIT to PHP
₱--
|1 TRIT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRIT to BRL
R$--
|1 TRIT to CAD
C$--
|1 TRIT to BDT
৳--
|1 TRIT to NGN
₦--
|1 TRIT to UAH
₴--
|1 TRIT to VES
Bs--
|1 TRIT to PKR
Rs--
|1 TRIT to KZT
₸--
|1 TRIT to THB
฿--
|1 TRIT to TWD
NT$--
|1 TRIT to AED
د.إ--
|1 TRIT to CHF
Fr--
|1 TRIT to HKD
HK$--
|1 TRIT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 TRIT to MXN
$--