What is TRDGtoken (TRDG)

$TRDG is a project that started off as an inspiration to find the toughest animal in the universe. This was because we believed that in the future when there were market fluctuations our bodies would enter a state of Cryptobiosis. This was meaningful to everyone holding $TRDG, a treasure that would always be able to resurface after any signs of unhabitual life in an extreme situation. This is also why we are known as Extremophiles! $TRDG Community Reward Token is Listed on BSC, ETH, & FEGex Networks. $TRDG has a 5% tax which rewards holders 2.5% of every transaction and sends 2.5% to a burn wallet that can never be accessed. Tardigrades are the Strongest Living Creatures in the Universe!

TRDGtoken (TRDG) Resource Official Website