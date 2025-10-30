THUG (THUG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.79% Price Change (1D) +1.81% Price Change (7D) +7.39% Price Change (7D) +7.39%

THUG (THUG) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, THUG traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. THUG's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, THUG has changed by +0.79% over the past hour, +1.81% over 24 hours, and +7.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

THUG (THUG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.28K$ 51.28K $ 51.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.28K$ 51.28K $ 51.28K Circulation Supply 1.00T 1.00T 1.00T Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of THUG is $ 51.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of THUG is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.28K.