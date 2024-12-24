Terminal Price (TERMINAL)
The live price of Terminal (TERMINAL) today is 0.00342184 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.74M USD. TERMINAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Terminal Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 200.90K USD
- Terminal price change within the day is +110.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 799.87M USD
During today, the price change of Terminal to USD was $ +0.00179607.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Terminal to USD was $ +0.0013574336.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Terminal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Terminal to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00179607
|+110.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0013574336
|+39.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Terminal: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.24%
+110.47%
+152.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Terminal is a superchain tokens marketplace that unites multiple markets for a seamless, socially connected trading experience. Integrated with the Farcaster social graph, Terminal brings community-driven insights into the trading process. With Privy for easy email sign-up, funding, and smart wallet creation—no wallet needed—Terminal offers accessible tools for onchain communities, with support expanding to Solana and more chains.
