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The live syrupUSDG price today is 1.007 USD.SYRUPUSDG market cap is 135,035,869 USD. Track real-time SYRUPUSDG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live syrupUSDG price today is 1.007 USD.SYRUPUSDG market cap is 135,035,869 USD. Track real-time SYRUPUSDG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SYRUPUSDG Price Info

What is SYRUPUSDG

SYRUPUSDG Official Website

SYRUPUSDG Tokenomics

SYRUPUSDG Price Forecast

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syrupUSDG Price (SYRUPUSDG)

Unlisted

1 SYRUPUSDG to USD Live Price:

$1.007
$1.007$1.007
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
syrupUSDG (SYRUPUSDG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:16:08 (UTC+8)

syrupUSDG Price Today

The live syrupUSDG (SYRUPUSDG) price today is $ 1.007, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYRUPUSDG to USD conversion rate is $ 1.007 per SYRUPUSDG.

syrupUSDG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 135,035,869, with a circulating supply of 134.06M SYRUPUSDG. During the last 24 hours, SYRUPUSDG traded between $ 1.007 (low) and $ 1.008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.05, while the all-time low was $ 1.001.

In short-term performance, SYRUPUSDG moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.65K.

syrupUSDG (SYRUPUSDG) Market Information

$ 135.04M
$ 135.04M$ 135.04M

$ 3.65K
$ 3.65K$ 3.65K

$ 135.04M
$ 135.04M$ 135.04M

134.06M
134.06M 134.06M

134,056,843.966686
134,056,843.966686 134,056,843.966686

The current Market Cap of syrupUSDG is $ 135.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.65K. The circulating supply of SYRUPUSDG is 134.06M, with a total supply of 134056843.966686. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.04M.

syrupUSDG Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.007
$ 1.007$ 1.007
24H Low
$ 1.008
$ 1.008$ 1.008
24H High

$ 1.007
$ 1.007$ 1.007

$ 1.008
$ 1.008$ 1.008

$ 1.05
$ 1.05$ 1.05

$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001

-0.00%

-0.07%

+0.03%

+0.03%

Price Prediction for syrupUSDG

syrupUSDG (SYRUPUSDG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SYRUPUSDG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
syrupUSDG (SYRUPUSDG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of syrupUSDG could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price syrupUSDG will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SYRUPUSDG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking syrupUSDG Price Prediction.

What is syrupUSDG (SYRUPUSDG)

syrupUSDG is a new Syrup asset that brings Maple's institutional credit strategies to Global Dollar (USDG), the regulated stablecoin issued by Paxos. It provides exposure to Maple-originated lending strategies, with returns generated by the interest institutional borrowers pay on overcollateralized loans. Maple is the credit engine behind the strategy, responsible for origination, risk management, and transparency reporting, and has originated more than $22B in loans since 2022, across multiple market cycles. Loans are secured by collateral worth more than the loan itself, and loan, allocation, and collateral information supporting the strategy is designed to be verifiable onchain through Maple's Proof of Reserves.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

syrupUSDG (SYRUPUSDG) Resource

Official Website

About syrupUSDG

What is the current market price of SYRUPUSDG?

It's currently valued at $1.007, reflecting a price movement of -0.07% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does syrupUSDG have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, SYRUPUSDG shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for SYRUPUSDG?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of SYRUPUSDG. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for syrupUSDG?

It has traded between $1.007 and $1.008, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of SYRUPUSDG on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated SYRUPUSDG is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About syrupUSDG

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:16:08 (UTC+8)

syrupUSDG (SYRUPUSDG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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