syrupUSDG Price Today

The live syrupUSDG (SYRUPUSDG) price today is $ 1.007, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYRUPUSDG to USD conversion rate is $ 1.007 per SYRUPUSDG.

syrupUSDG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 135,035,869, with a circulating supply of 134.06M SYRUPUSDG. During the last 24 hours, SYRUPUSDG traded between $ 1.007 (low) and $ 1.008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.05, while the all-time low was $ 1.001.

In short-term performance, SYRUPUSDG moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.65K.

syrupUSDG (SYRUPUSDG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 135.04M$ 135.04M $ 135.04M Volume (24H) $ 3.65K$ 3.65K $ 3.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 135.04M$ 135.04M $ 135.04M Circulation Supply 134.06M 134.06M 134.06M Total Supply 134,056,843.966686 134,056,843.966686 134,056,843.966686

The current Market Cap of syrupUSDG is $ 135.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.65K. The circulating supply of SYRUPUSDG is 134.06M, with a total supply of 134056843.966686. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.04M.