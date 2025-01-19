SWquery Price (SWQUERY)
The live price of SWquery (SWQUERY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 383.32K USD. SWQUERY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SWquery Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 217.44K USD
- SWquery price change within the day is -2.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 966.40M USD
During today, the price change of SWquery to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SWquery to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SWquery to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SWquery to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SWquery: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.05%
-2.01%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SWquery is a platform designed to simplify interactions with blockchain data, making it accessible to everyone. It enables users to perform advanced queries on the Solana blockchain using natural language, while also providing developers with an SDK to integrate these capabilities into their own applications. With features like an integrated chatbot, real-time notifications, and mobile-friendly design, SWquery bridges the gap between complex blockchain data and user-friendly tools, driving adoption and innovation in the blockchain ecosystem.
