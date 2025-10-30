SURREAL AI Price (SURREAL)
+1.78%
-25.43%
-27.63%
-27.63%
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SURREAL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SURREAL's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, SURREAL has changed by +1.78% over the past hour, -25.43% over 24 hours, and -27.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of SURREAL AI is $ 20.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SURREAL is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999947317.781994. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.69K.
During today, the price change of SURREAL AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SURREAL AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SURREAL AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SURREAL AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-25.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
