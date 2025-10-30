sun wukong (WUKONG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00101444$ 0.00101444 $ 0.00101444 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +2.44% Price Change (1D) +0.46% Price Change (7D) +9.51% Price Change (7D) +9.51%

sun wukong (WUKONG) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WUKONG traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WUKONG's all-time high price is $ 0.00101444, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WUKONG has changed by +2.44% over the past hour, +0.46% over 24 hours, and +9.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

sun wukong (WUKONG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.57K$ 8.57K $ 8.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.57K$ 8.57K $ 8.57K Circulation Supply 999.71M 999.71M 999.71M Total Supply 999,707,544.173525 999,707,544.173525 999,707,544.173525

The current Market Cap of sun wukong is $ 8.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WUKONG is 999.71M, with a total supply of 999707544.173525. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.57K.