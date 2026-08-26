Strata Senior USDe Price Today

The live Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) price today is $ 1.029, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRUSDE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.029 per SRUSDE.

Strata Senior USDe currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 57,776,239, with a circulating supply of 56.15M SRUSDE. During the last 24 hours, SRUSDE traded between $ 1.027 (low) and $ 1.029 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.034, while the all-time low was $ 0.51195.

In short-term performance, SRUSDE moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 247.36.

Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.78M$ 57.78M $ 57.78M Volume (24H) $ 247.36$ 247.36 $ 247.36 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.77M$ 57.77M $ 57.77M Circulation Supply 56.15M 56.15M 56.15M Total Supply 56,143,272.92825437 56,143,272.92825437 56,143,272.92825437

The current Market Cap of Strata Senior USDe is $ 57.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 247.36. The circulating supply of SRUSDE is 56.15M, with a total supply of 56143272.92825437. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.77M.