Staked ZIG Price Today

The live Staked ZIG (STZIG) price today is $ 0.04381095, with a 2.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current STZIG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04381095 per STZIG.

Staked ZIG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,905,475, with a circulating supply of 500.00M STZIG. During the last 24 hours, STZIG traded between $ 0.04350922 (low) and $ 0.04509068 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.062633, while the all-time low was $ 0.03764345.

In short-term performance, STZIG moved +0.06% in the last hour and +12.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 479.93K.

Staked ZIG (STZIG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.91M$ 21.91M $ 21.91M Volume (24H) $ 479.93K$ 479.93K $ 479.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.91M$ 21.91M $ 21.91M Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Staked ZIG is $ 21.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 479.93K. The circulating supply of STZIG is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.91M.