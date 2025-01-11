sqrFUND Price (SQR)
The live price of sqrFUND (SQR) today is 0.00152013 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.67M USD. SQR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key sqrFUND Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 60.98K USD
- sqrFUND price change within the day is +30.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.10B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SQR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SQR price information.
During today, the price change of sqrFUND to USD was $ +0.00035539.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sqrFUND to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sqrFUND to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sqrFUND to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00035539
|+30.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of sqrFUND: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.95%
+30.51%
-42.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sqrFund is the first fund that transforms community DAOs’ collective expertise into AI Agents, enabling unlimited startup support and scalable builder success. In doing so, we create the first AI Agents-driven Investment DAO for Web3 Builders. Investment Thesis: Focus on AI agents that transform collective expertise into actionable support. Target early-stage web3 projects within sqrDAO’s builder network/community. Build a self-sustaining ecosystem of builder support.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SQR to AUD
A$0.0024626106
|1 SQR to GBP
￡0.0012313053
|1 SQR to EUR
€0.0014745261
|1 SQR to USD
$0.00152013
|1 SQR to MYR
RM0.0068253837
|1 SQR to TRY
₺0.0538278033
|1 SQR to JPY
¥0.2400589296
|1 SQR to RUB
₽0.1546732275
|1 SQR to INR
₹0.1309744008
|1 SQR to IDR
Rp24.9201599472
|1 SQR to PHP
₱0.0891252219
|1 SQR to EGP
￡E.0.0768425715
|1 SQR to BRL
R$0.009272793
|1 SQR to CAD
C$0.0021889872
|1 SQR to BDT
৳0.1854254574
|1 SQR to NGN
₦2.3567791494
|1 SQR to UAH
₴0.0642710964
|1 SQR to VES
Bs0.08056689
|1 SQR to PKR
Rs0.4233106011
|1 SQR to KZT
₸0.802172601
|1 SQR to THB
฿0.0527637123
|1 SQR to TWD
NT$0.0502859004
|1 SQR to CHF
Fr0.0013833183
|1 SQR to HKD
HK$0.0118266114
|1 SQR to MAD
.د.م0.0152621052