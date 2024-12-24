Spintria Price (SP)
The live price of Spintria (SP) today is 0.02623789 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.34M USD. SP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Spintria Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 52.41K USD
- Spintria price change within the day is +16.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 51.56M USD
During today, the price change of Spintria to USD was $ +0.00362187.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spintria to USD was $ -0.0048597321.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spintria to USD was $ -0.0011927220.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spintria to USD was $ -0.01166375737850371.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00362187
|+16.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0048597321
|-18.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011927220
|-4.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01166375737850371
|-30.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Spintria: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.75%
+16.01%
-5.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety. Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants. Security and Privacy - Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information. - Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security. Financial Barriers - Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services. - Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations. Censorship and Legal Restrictions - Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship. - Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor. Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation - Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings. - Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP. Monetization Challenges - Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content. - Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries. Lack of Innovation - Problem: Insufficient technological innovation. - Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP. Stigmatization and Social Pressure - Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers. - Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP. Content Quality Issues - Problem: Low-quality content. - Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP. Market Access Issues - Problem: Limited access to the global market. - Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access. Intellectual Property Protection Issues - Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution. - Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP. Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
|1 SP to AUD
A$0.041980624
|1 SP to GBP
￡0.0207279331
|1 SP to EUR
€0.0251883744
|1 SP to USD
$0.02623789
|1 SP to MYR
RM0.1178081261
|1 SP to TRY
₺0.923573728
|1 SP to JPY
¥4.1227596557
|1 SP to RUB
₽2.6557992258
|1 SP to INR
₹2.2325820601
|1 SP to IDR
Rp423.1917149467
|1 SP to PHP
₱1.5362284595
|1 SP to EGP
￡E.1.3399690423
|1 SP to BRL
R$0.1624125391
|1 SP to CAD
C$0.0375201827
|1 SP to BDT
৳3.1391011596
|1 SP to NGN
₦40.6157289622
|1 SP to UAH
₴1.1040904112
|1 SP to VES
Bs1.33813239
|1 SP to PKR
Rs7.3187970366
|1 SP to KZT
₸13.7011637791
|1 SP to THB
฿0.899959627
|1 SP to TWD
NT$0.857979003
|1 SP to CHF
Fr0.0233517221
|1 SP to HKD
HK$0.2036060264
|1 SP to MAD
.د.م0.2642155523