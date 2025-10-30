Speedrun (RUN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00429723$ 0.00429723 $ 0.00429723 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.35% Price Change (1D) +5.50% Price Change (7D) -2.31% Price Change (7D) -2.31%

Speedrun (RUN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, RUN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. RUN's all-time high price is $ 0.00429723, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, RUN has changed by -0.35% over the past hour, +5.50% over 24 hours, and -2.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Speedrun (RUN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.59K$ 5.59K $ 5.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.59K$ 5.59K $ 5.59K Circulation Supply 999.84M 999.84M 999.84M Total Supply 999,839,217.0024183 999,839,217.0024183 999,839,217.0024183

The current Market Cap of Speedrun is $ 5.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUN is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999839217.0024183. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.59K.