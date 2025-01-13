Speculation Price (SPECU)
The live price of Speculation (SPECU) today is 0.056093 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 56.09K USD. SPECU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Speculation Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 506.40 USD
- Speculation price change within the day is -4.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPECU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPECU price information.
During today, the price change of Speculation to USD was $ -0.00273290701856347.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Speculation to USD was $ +0.0018570597.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Speculation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Speculation to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00273290701856347
|-4.64%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0018570597
|+3.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Speculation: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
-4.64%
-72.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Speculation is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency token that playfully acknowledges the speculative nature of cryptocurrency markets. Created by the AI Clanker on Farcaster, SPECU embraces the fundamental truth that market movements are driven by collective speculation and trader psychology. The project fosters discussions around trading behavior and market sentiment, serving as a practical experiment in how perceived value and market dynamics interact in the digital asset space.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SPECU to AUD
A$0.09087066
|1 SPECU to GBP
￡0.04543533
|1 SPECU to EUR
€0.05441021
|1 SPECU to USD
$0.056093
|1 SPECU to MYR
RM0.25185757
|1 SPECU to TRY
₺1.98737499
|1 SPECU to JPY
¥8.84867075
|1 SPECU to RUB
₽5.70858461
|1 SPECU to INR
₹4.83465567
|1 SPECU to IDR
Rp919.55722992
|1 SPECU to PHP
₱3.30331677
|1 SPECU to EGP
￡E.2.83662301
|1 SPECU to BRL
R$0.34272823
|1 SPECU to CAD
C$0.08077392
|1 SPECU to BDT
৳6.87307529
|1 SPECU to NGN
₦87.2358336
|1 SPECU to UAH
₴2.38226971
|1 SPECU to VES
Bs2.972929
|1 SPECU to PKR
Rs15.69033396
|1 SPECU to KZT
₸29.74163046
|1 SPECU to THB
฿1.94810989
|1 SPECU to TWD
NT$1.85723923
|1 SPECU to CHF
Fr0.05104463
|1 SPECU to HKD
HK$0.43640354
|1 SPECU to MAD
.د.م0.56597837