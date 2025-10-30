The live SparkDEX price today is 0.02478496 USD. Track real-time SPRK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPRK price trend easily at MEXC now.The live SparkDEX price today is 0.02478496 USD. Track real-time SPRK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPRK price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 SPRK to USD Live Price:

$0.02474244
$0.02474244$0.02474244
+1.90%1D
SparkDEX (SPRK) Live Price Chart
SparkDEX (SPRK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0242351
$ 0.0242351$ 0.0242351
24H Low
$ 0.02506039
$ 0.02506039$ 0.02506039
24H High

$ 0.0242351
$ 0.0242351$ 0.0242351

$ 0.02506039
$ 0.02506039$ 0.02506039

$ 0.04726344
$ 0.04726344$ 0.04726344

$ 0.01998888
$ 0.01998888$ 0.01998888

+0.25%

+2.24%

+1.25%

+1.25%

SparkDEX (SPRK) real-time price is $0.02478496. Over the past 24 hours, SPRK traded between a low of $ 0.0242351 and a high of $ 0.02506039, showing active market volatility. SPRK's all-time high price is $ 0.04726344, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01998888.

In terms of short-term performance, SPRK has changed by +0.25% over the past hour, +2.24% over 24 hours, and +1.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SparkDEX (SPRK) Market Information

$ 1.62M
$ 1.62M$ 1.62M

--
----

$ 24.78M
$ 24.78M$ 24.78M

64.99M
64.99M 64.99M

996,230,465.0
996,230,465.0 996,230,465.0

The current Market Cap of SparkDEX is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPRK is 64.99M, with a total supply of 996230465.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.78M.

SparkDEX (SPRK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of SparkDEX to USD was $ +0.00054348.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SparkDEX to USD was $ -0.0092090229.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SparkDEX to USD was $ -0.0068015457.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SparkDEX to USD was $ +0.00413371061581665.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00054348+2.24%
30 Days$ -0.0092090229-37.15%
60 Days$ -0.0068015457-27.44%
90 Days$ +0.00413371061581665+20.02%

What is SparkDEX (SPRK)

SparkDEX is an all-in-one DeFi Hub on Flare Network, featuring a perpetual exchange designed for advanced cryptocurrency trading. Built on the Flare Network, it provides tools for traders, liquidity providers, and yield farmers to execute sophisticated strategies in a seamless and efficient environment. SparkDEX is pioneering next-generation DeFi by harnessing major developments in artificial intelligence, high-performance DeFi tooling, and on-chain data aggregation and analytics

SparkDEX (SPRK) Resource

SparkDEX Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SparkDEX (SPRK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SparkDEX (SPRK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SparkDEX.

Check the SparkDEX price prediction now!

SPRK to Local Currencies

SparkDEX (SPRK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SparkDEX (SPRK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPRK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SparkDEX (SPRK)

How much is SparkDEX (SPRK) worth today?
The live SPRK price in USD is 0.02478496 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SPRK to USD price?
The current price of SPRK to USD is $ 0.02478496. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SparkDEX?
The market cap for SPRK is $ 1.62M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SPRK?
The circulating supply of SPRK is 64.99M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPRK?
SPRK achieved an ATH price of 0.04726344 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPRK?
SPRK saw an ATL price of 0.01998888 USD.
What is the trading volume of SPRK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPRK is -- USD.
Will SPRK go higher this year?
SPRK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPRK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
SparkDEX (SPRK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

