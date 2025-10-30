SparkDEX (SPRK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0242351 24H High $ 0.02506039 All Time High $ 0.04726344 Lowest Price $ 0.01998888 Price Change (1H) +0.25% Price Change (1D) +2.24% Price Change (7D) +1.25%

SparkDEX (SPRK) real-time price is $0.02478496. Over the past 24 hours, SPRK traded between a low of $ 0.0242351 and a high of $ 0.02506039, showing active market volatility. SPRK's all-time high price is $ 0.04726344, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01998888.

In terms of short-term performance, SPRK has changed by +0.25% over the past hour, +2.24% over 24 hours, and +1.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SparkDEX (SPRK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.62M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.78M Circulation Supply 64.99M Total Supply 996,230,465.0

The current Market Cap of SparkDEX is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPRK is 64.99M, with a total supply of 996230465.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.78M.