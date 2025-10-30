SpaceX PreStocks (SPACEX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 207.5 $ 207.5 $ 207.5 24H Low $ 219.09 $ 219.09 $ 219.09 24H High 24H Low $ 207.5$ 207.5 $ 207.5 24H High $ 219.09$ 219.09 $ 219.09 All Time High $ 247.47$ 247.47 $ 247.47 Lowest Price $ 183.18$ 183.18 $ 183.18 Price Change (1H) -0.76% Price Change (1D) +0.25% Price Change (7D) +10.82% Price Change (7D) +10.82%

SpaceX PreStocks (SPACEX) real-time price is $210.88. Over the past 24 hours, SPACEX traded between a low of $ 207.5 and a high of $ 219.09, showing active market volatility. SPACEX's all-time high price is $ 247.47, while its all-time low price is $ 183.18.

In terms of short-term performance, SPACEX has changed by -0.76% over the past hour, +0.25% over 24 hours, and +10.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SpaceX PreStocks (SPACEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 657.93K$ 657.93K $ 657.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 657.93K$ 657.93K $ 657.93K Circulation Supply 3.12K 3.12K 3.12K Total Supply 3,119.846060405 3,119.846060405 3,119.846060405

The current Market Cap of SpaceX PreStocks is $ 657.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPACEX is 3.12K, with a total supply of 3119.846060405. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 657.93K.