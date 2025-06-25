SolJar Price (SOLJAR)
The live price of SolJar (SOLJAR) today is 0.00007731 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 77.31K USD. SOLJAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SolJar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SolJar price change within the day is +11.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.89M USD
During today, the price change of SolJar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SolJar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SolJar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SolJar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SolJar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.60%
+11.24%
-54.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Soljar is a non-custodial, spam-free payment platform built on Solana. It allows individuals, freelancers, and businesses to receive stablecoins (USDC, USDT) and SOL directly into on-chain vaults without intermediaries. No KYC. No middlemen. No unnecessary tokens. Users can create vaults or jars, share payment links, and receive funds instantly. Each vault is a smart contract account (PDA) optimized for stablecoin usage, clean, secure, and purpose-built for modern crypto payments.
Understanding the tokenomics of SolJar (SOLJAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOLJAR token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 SOLJAR to VND
₫2.03441265
|1 SOLJAR to AUD
A$0.0001182843
|1 SOLJAR to GBP
￡0.0000564363
|1 SOLJAR to EUR
€0.0000664866
|1 SOLJAR to USD
$0.00007731
|1 SOLJAR to MYR
RM0.0003277944
|1 SOLJAR to TRY
₺0.0030599298
|1 SOLJAR to JPY
¥0.0111844377
|1 SOLJAR to RUB
₽0.0060587847
|1 SOLJAR to INR
₹0.0066432483
|1 SOLJAR to IDR
Rp1.2673768464
|1 SOLJAR to KRW
₩0.1048980735
|1 SOLJAR to PHP
₱0.0043935273
|1 SOLJAR to EGP
￡E.0.0038693655
|1 SOLJAR to BRL
R$0.000425205
|1 SOLJAR to CAD
C$0.0001059147
|1 SOLJAR to BDT
৳0.0094480551
|1 SOLJAR to NGN
₦0.1196743338
|1 SOLJAR to UAH
₴0.0032253732
|1 SOLJAR to VES
Bs0.00796293
|1 SOLJAR to PKR
Rs0.0220124763
|1 SOLJAR to KZT
₸0.0399739086
|1 SOLJAR to THB
฿0.0025233984
|1 SOLJAR to TWD
NT$0.0022767795
|1 SOLJAR to AED
د.إ0.0002837277
|1 SOLJAR to CHF
Fr0.000061848
|1 SOLJAR to HKD
HK$0.0006061104
|1 SOLJAR to MAD
.د.م0.0007027479
|1 SOLJAR to MXN
$0.00146889
|1 SOLJAR to PLN
zł0.0002821815