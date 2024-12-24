Solidly Price (SOLID)
The live price of Solidly (SOLID) today is 0.299837 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.10M USD. SOLID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solidly Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.95K USD
- Solidly price change within the day is -9.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.32M USD
During today, the price change of Solidly to USD was $ -0.0325367670501435.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solidly to USD was $ +0.4577825862.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solidly to USD was $ +0.4346064154.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solidly to USD was $ +0.15912579882818773.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0325367670501435
|-9.78%
|30 Days
|$ +0.4577825862
|+152.68%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4346064154
|+144.95%
|90 Days
|$ +0.15912579882818773
|+113.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Solidly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.47%
-9.78%
-53.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Originally launched in February 2022 by DeFi Pioneer Andre Cronje and re-launched on 31st December 2022 by a small group of industry veterans, Solidly aims to become the most capital-efficient DEX in the DeFi landscape by taking the essence of Uniswap and Curve, wrapping into a clever 3,3-inspired incentive layer.
