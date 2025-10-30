Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.29% Price Change (1D) -18.97% Price Change (7D) +3.15% Price Change (7D) +3.15%

Solana Cat (SOLCAT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SOLCAT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SOLCAT's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SOLCAT has changed by +1.29% over the past hour, -18.97% over 24 hours, and +3.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.37K$ 39.37K $ 39.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.37K$ 39.37K $ 39.37K Circulation Supply 996.41M 996.41M 996.41M Total Supply 996,411,938.454613 996,411,938.454613 996,411,938.454613

The current Market Cap of Solana Cat is $ 39.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOLCAT is 996.41M, with a total supply of 996411938.454613. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.37K.