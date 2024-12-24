Silk Price (SILK)
The live price of Silk (SILK) today is 1.23 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.68M USD. SILK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Silk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 358.07K USD
- Silk price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.17M USD
During today, the price change of Silk to USD was $ -0.001213010995591.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silk to USD was $ -0.0308525820.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silk to USD was $ +0.0970519200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silk to USD was $ +0.070686011238634.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001213010995591
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0308525820
|-2.50%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0970519200
|+7.89%
|90 Days
|$ +0.070686011238634
|+6.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Silk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
-0.09%
-2.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Silk Stable is a private stablecoin tracking a basket of global currencies and commodities. Silk Stable is fast and agile, with 6-second transaction times. Launched by Shade Protocol and powered by Secret Network, Silk operates as an interoperability hub between global currencies – acting as a perpetual hedge against macro volatility and inflation.
