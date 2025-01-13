ShibaPoconk Price (CONK)
The live price of ShibaPoconk (CONK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 83.07K USD. CONK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ShibaPoconk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 118.82 USD
- ShibaPoconk price change within the day is -6.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 1,000.00T USD
During today, the price change of ShibaPoconk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ShibaPoconk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ShibaPoconk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ShibaPoconk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-59.39%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-57.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ShibaPoconk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.30%
-6.22%
-28.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ShibaPoCONK, popularly known as CONK, is a cryptoasset that took the Fantom Opera network by storm in early 2023 and is a uniquely innovative project that began as nothing more than a silly memecoin, but quickly garnered a passionate community of die-hard believers during its Liquidity Generation Event. During the longest bear market the cryptocurrency industry has ever experienced, CONK became a shining light that sparked a sense of hope and reassurance at a time when all of us were feeling nothing but fear and doubt. Before even having launched officially, ShibaPoCONK was met with such unwavering support from an entire community right from the get-go, which was a testament to CONK’s potential for growth and success. The people behind ShibaPoCONK are the community members themselves; CONKers. With no central authoritative entity, the CONK community is a diverse group of individuals from all over the world, united by their love for Web3 technology and its potential application in all aspects of business and life. With autonomy at its core, the CONK community take it upon themselves to drive the project forward, contributing their skills and expertise in developing the website, creating marketing materials, and even organising their own events. Their passion for the project is a reflection of what CONK fundamentally represents; a gold-standard in a decentralised, permissionless and self-sustaining way of life. ShibaPoCONK is for the culture, and for the people. From its humble beginnings as a DeFi token experiment, ShibaPoCONK has grown into a thriving community of Web3 enthusiasts. The project has set its sights on creating the CONK World, a virtual hub for Web3 professionals, artists, and creatives. Within the CONK world, $CONK tokens will continue to be used as a means of payment, and ShibaPoCONKs offical collection of NFTs will be used intrinsically at the forefront of every interaction within the CONK World, essentially serving as membership passes or tic
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
