ShibaCoin (SHIC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -2.15% Price Change (1D) -0.48% Price Change (7D) +10.98% Price Change (7D) +10.98%

ShibaCoin (SHIC) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SHIC traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SHIC's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SHIC has changed by -2.15% over the past hour, -0.48% over 24 hours, and +10.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ShibaCoin (SHIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Circulation Supply 94.68B 94.68B 94.68B Total Supply 94,681,187,500.0 94,681,187,500.0 94,681,187,500.0

The current Market Cap of ShibaCoin is $ 1.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIC is 94.68B, with a total supply of 94681187500.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.15M.