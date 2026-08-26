Shape Price Today

The live Shape (SHAPE) price today is $ 0, with a 10.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHAPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHAPE.

Shape currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 223,289, with a circulating supply of 625.02M SHAPE. During the last 24 hours, SHAPE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00148011, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHAPE moved +9.92% in the last hour and -3.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 734.39K.

Shape (SHAPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 223.29K$ 223.29K $ 223.29K Volume (24H) $ 734.39K$ 734.39K $ 734.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.57M$ 3.57M $ 3.57M Circulation Supply 625.02M 625.02M 625.02M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shape is $ 223.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 734.39K. The circulating supply of SHAPE is 625.02M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.57M.