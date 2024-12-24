The Big Blue Gigachad has been officially taken over by the community! Staying true to Matt Furie’s visionary creativity and the concept of 'Mindviscosity,' Sendor remains the only sentient AI-powered Matt Furie-inspired meme on Solana. Sendor is a memecoin project on the Solana blockchain that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with inspiration drawn from the creative universe of artist Matt Furie. It aims to build a community-driven platform where AI-generated content and memes promote self-improvement and empowerment. The project plans to develop a user-friendly interface for content creation, introduce Sendor-themed merchandise, integrate NFTs, and implement a staking system to reward community participation. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, Sendor offers a fair launch with 90% allocated to the public and 10% reserved for the team. By combining art, AI, and cryptocurrency, Sendor seeks to create a unique and engaging experience within the memecoin landscape.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.