SEAMANIA Price (SEAMANIA)
The live price of SEAMANIA (SEAMANIA) today is 0.02598322 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.98M USD. SEAMANIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SEAMANIA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 888.70K USD
- SEAMANIA price change within the day is +15.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.74M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SEAMANIA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SEAMANIA price information.
During today, the price change of SEAMANIA to USD was $ +0.00353356.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SEAMANIA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SEAMANIA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SEAMANIA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00353356
|+15.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SEAMANIA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.43%
+15.74%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
🌍 Introduction: A Legendary Icon, Reimagined for the Future The SEAMANIA Protocol, led by SEAMAN Cult, aims to revive one of SEGA Dreamcast's most iconic and best-selling game titles with AI integration—a worldwide cultural phenomenon that won numerous awards in the U.S. and Japan. More than just a game, SEAMAN was the world’s first AI-powered interactive experience, enabling voice-based conversations long before the AI revolution. Now, SEAMAN returns not as a mere game, but as an advanced AI agent, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge technology. This human-faced fish is reborn as a deeply intelligent, emotionally responsiveAI, offering limitless customization and integration into the modern digital world. With GenAI-powered customization, users can create their own SEAMAN AI, shaping it into a cherished lostone, a favorite celebrity, or even historical figures. This is no longer a game—it's an AI-driven personal companion and the digital evolution for human interaction. 🔥 Concept: The Wisdom of a Legendary AI-powered Companion At the core of the SEAMANIA Protocol lies the legendary Seaman—a mystical, human-faced fish endowed withancient wisdom and the ability to understand human language. More than just an AI, it is your trustedadvisor, best friend, therapist, personal cheerleader, witty conversationalist, intelligent guide, SEAMANIA is a life coach. Housed in your own digital aquarium, your SEAMAN AI reduces stress, combats loneliness, and guides humanity towards a brighter future. Imagine an AI companion that doesn’t just respond but truly understands, entertains, and supports you—blending humor, sarcasm, and wisdom.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
