SCHNITZEL Price (SNTZL)
The live price of SCHNITZEL (SNTZL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 96.19K USD. SNTZL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SCHNITZEL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SCHNITZEL price change within the day is +4.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 603.37M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SNTZL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of SCHNITZEL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SCHNITZEL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SCHNITZEL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SCHNITZEL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SCHNITZEL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+4.18%
+8.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Schnitzel is a golden-breaded, community-driven memecoin built by 18 long-time Cronos OGs, whales, and builders who came together to create more than just a token - it’s a movement. Originally launched on zkCRO via puush.fun, the project overcame early ecosystem slowdowns and successfully migrated to evmCRO, where it quickly gained momentum. Now officially whitelisted on EbisusBay, Wolfswap, and since today on VVS Finance by Cronos Labs, Schnitzel has cemented its place in the Cronos ecosystem. It’s powered by real community energy, long-term commitment, and a deflationary token model with locked team allocations and sustainable liquidity. Schnitzel blends meme culture with real utility, including upcoming NFTs, staking, burns, GameFi features, and DAO governance. The goal is clear: build a strong, self-sustaining community and secure a future CEX listing on Crypto.com - all with crispy vibes and no fake momentum.
Understanding the tokenomics of SCHNITZEL (SNTZL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNTZL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
