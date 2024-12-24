Save Logo

Save Price (SAVE)

USD

Save (SAVE) Live Price Chart

$0.655966
$0.655966$0.655966
-11.10%(1D)

Price of Save (SAVE) Today

The live price of Save (SAVE) today is 0.655966 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SAVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Save Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.33K USD
- Save price change within the day is -11.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Save (SAVE) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Save to USD was $ -0.0824133372144002.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Save to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Save to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Save to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0824133372144002-11.16%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Save (SAVE) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Save: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.637407
$ 0.637407$ 0.637407

$ 0.73838
$ 0.73838$ 0.73838

$ 1.2
$ 1.2$ 1.2

-0.25%

-11.16%

-20.92%

Save (SAVE) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 6.33K
$ 6.33K$ 6.33K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Save (SAVE)

Save (SAVE) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Save (SAVE)

Disclaimer

SAVE to Local Currencies

1 SAVE to AUD
A$1.0495456
1 SAVE to GBP
0.51821314
1 SAVE to EUR
0.62972736
1 SAVE to USD
$0.655966
1 SAVE to MYR
RM2.94528734
1 SAVE to TRY
23.10312252
1 SAVE to JPY
¥103.0850569
1 SAVE to RUB
66.39687852
1 SAVE to INR
55.83582592
1 SAVE to IDR
Rp10,580.09529298
1 SAVE to PHP
38.4068093
1 SAVE to EGP
￡E.33.50674328
1 SAVE to BRL
R$4.06042954
1 SAVE to CAD
C$0.93803138
1 SAVE to BDT
78.47977224
1 SAVE to NGN
1,015.42224868
1 SAVE to UAH
27.60304928
1 SAVE to VES
Bs33.454266
1 SAVE to PKR
Rs182.97515604
1 SAVE to KZT
342.53888554
1 SAVE to THB
฿22.4668355
1 SAVE to TWD
NT$21.4500882
1 SAVE to CHF
Fr0.58380974
1 SAVE to HKD
HK$5.09029616
1 SAVE to MAD
.د.م6.60557762