Roscoe Price (CATGUY)
The live price of Roscoe (CATGUY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 65.69K USD. CATGUY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Roscoe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 758.67 USD
- Roscoe price change within the day is +0.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.89M USD
During today, the price change of Roscoe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Roscoe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Roscoe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Roscoe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-76.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Roscoe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.26%
+0.85%
-31.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Roscoe, the Cat Guy is a muscular, anthropomorphic feline with a deep love for the gym and an unyielding commitment to self-improvement. Born in the bustling city of Felinopolis, Roscoe grew up as a scrappy alley cat with a knack for survival. His life changed when he stumbled into a 24-hour gym one stormy night, seeking shelter. Entranced by the sights and sounds of clanging weights, he discovered a passion for fitness that would define him.
