RoOLZ Price (GODL)
The live price of RoOLZ (GODL) today is 0.00028784 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 150.42K USD. GODL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RoOLZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- RoOLZ price change within the day is -20.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 522.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GODL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GODL price information.
During today, the price change of RoOLZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RoOLZ to USD was $ -0.0001430538.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RoOLZ to USD was $ -0.0001597799.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RoOLZ to USD was $ -0.0008177005253811831.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-20.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001430538
|-49.69%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001597799
|-55.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008177005253811831
|-73.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of RoOLZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.62%
-20.18%
-14.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What is RoOLZ? RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram. As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users. RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token. $GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL. The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads ## How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation? The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%). ### Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ? RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment. ### Where Can I Buy $GODL? $GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of RoOLZ (GODL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GODL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GODL to VND
₫7.5745096
|1 GODL to AUD
A$0.0004403952
|1 GODL to GBP
￡0.0002130016
|1 GODL to EUR
€0.0002475424
|1 GODL to USD
$0.00028784
|1 GODL to MYR
RM0.0012204416
|1 GODL to TRY
₺0.0113754368
|1 GODL to JPY
¥0.0417454352
|1 GODL to RUB
₽0.0225925616
|1 GODL to INR
₹0.0248434704
|1 GODL to IDR
Rp4.7186877696
|1 GODL to KRW
₩0.3948416416
|1 GODL to PHP
₱0.0163694608
|1 GODL to EGP
￡E.0.0144294192
|1 GODL to BRL
R$0.0015802416
|1 GODL to CAD
C$0.0003914624
|1 GODL to BDT
৳0.0351855616
|1 GODL to NGN
₦0.444194688
|1 GODL to UAH
₴0.0119539952
|1 GODL to VES
Bs0.02935968
|1 GODL to PKR
Rs0.0815393152
|1 GODL to KZT
₸0.1492939728
|1 GODL to THB
฿0.0093720704
|1 GODL to TWD
NT$0.0084999152
|1 GODL to AED
د.إ0.0010563728
|1 GODL to CHF
Fr0.0002331504
|1 GODL to HKD
HK$0.0022566656
|1 GODL to MAD
.د.م0.0026222224
|1 GODL to MXN
$0.0054632032