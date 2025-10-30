Roco Finance (ROCO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00806032 $ 0.00806032 $ 0.00806032 24H Low $ 0.00847948 $ 0.00847948 $ 0.00847948 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00806032$ 0.00806032 $ 0.00806032 24H High $ 0.00847948$ 0.00847948 $ 0.00847948 All Time High $ 6.32$ 6.32 $ 6.32 Lowest Price $ 0.00669942$ 0.00669942 $ 0.00669942 Price Change (1H) -0.82% Price Change (1D) +3.32% Price Change (7D) -2.54% Price Change (7D) -2.54%

Roco Finance (ROCO) real-time price is $0.00836166. Over the past 24 hours, ROCO traded between a low of $ 0.00806032 and a high of $ 0.00847948, showing active market volatility. ROCO's all-time high price is $ 6.32, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00669942.

In terms of short-term performance, ROCO has changed by -0.82% over the past hour, +3.32% over 24 hours, and -2.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Roco Finance (ROCO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 782.20K$ 782.20K $ 782.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 832.83K$ 832.83K $ 832.83K Circulation Supply 93.50M 93.50M 93.50M Total Supply 99,552,583.0 99,552,583.0 99,552,583.0

The current Market Cap of Roco Finance is $ 782.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROCO is 93.50M, with a total supply of 99552583.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 832.83K.