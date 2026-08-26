Robin Hood Price Today

The live Robin Hood (FOX) price today is $ 0.0026883, with a 34.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0026883 per FOX.

Robin Hood currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,688,302, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FOX. During the last 24 hours, FOX traded between $ 0.00198559 (low) and $ 0.00327015 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00432259, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOX moved +5.65% in the last hour and +44.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 667.39K.

Robin Hood (FOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.69M$ 2.69M $ 2.69M Volume (24H) $ 667.39K$ 667.39K $ 667.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.69M$ 2.69M $ 2.69M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Robin Hood is $ 2.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 667.39K. The circulating supply of FOX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.69M.