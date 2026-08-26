ROAI Scalper Price Today

The live ROAI Scalper (ROAI) price today is $ 0.01207926, with a 4.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01207926 per ROAI.

ROAI Scalper currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,147,530, with a circulating supply of 95.00M ROAI. During the last 24 hours, ROAI traded between $ 0.01192249 (low) and $ 0.01274075 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01432581, while the all-time low was $ 0.0026674.

In short-term performance, ROAI moved -- in the last hour and +16.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.79K.

ROAI Scalper (ROAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Volume (24H) $ 1.79K$ 1.79K $ 1.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Circulation Supply 95.00M 95.00M 95.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ROAI Scalper is $ 1.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.79K. The circulating supply of ROAI is 95.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.21M.