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The live ROAI Scalper price today is 0.01207926 USD.ROAI market cap is 1,147,530 USD. Track real-time ROAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ROAI Scalper price today is 0.01207926 USD.ROAI market cap is 1,147,530 USD. Track real-time ROAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ROAI Scalper Price (ROAI)

Unlisted

1 ROAI to USD Live Price:

$0.01207926
$0.01207926$0.01207926
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ROAI Scalper (ROAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:27:48 (UTC+8)

ROAI Scalper Price Today

The live ROAI Scalper (ROAI) price today is $ 0.01207926, with a 4.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01207926 per ROAI.

ROAI Scalper currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,147,530, with a circulating supply of 95.00M ROAI. During the last 24 hours, ROAI traded between $ 0.01192249 (low) and $ 0.01274075 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01432581, while the all-time low was $ 0.0026674.

In short-term performance, ROAI moved -- in the last hour and +16.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.79K.

ROAI Scalper (ROAI) Market Information

$ 1.15M
$ 1.15M$ 1.15M

$ 1.79K
$ 1.79K$ 1.79K

$ 1.21M
$ 1.21M$ 1.21M

95.00M
95.00M 95.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ROAI Scalper is $ 1.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.79K. The circulating supply of ROAI is 95.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.21M.

ROAI Scalper Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01192249
$ 0.01192249$ 0.01192249
24H Low
$ 0.01274075
$ 0.01274075$ 0.01274075
24H High

$ 0.01192249
$ 0.01192249$ 0.01192249

$ 0.01274075
$ 0.01274075$ 0.01274075

$ 0.01432581
$ 0.01432581$ 0.01432581

$ 0.0026674
$ 0.0026674$ 0.0026674

--

-4.96%

+16.65%

+16.65%

Price Prediction for ROAI Scalper

ROAI Scalper (ROAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ROAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ROAI Scalper (ROAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ROAI Scalper could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ROAI Scalper will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ROAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ROAI Scalper Price Prediction.

What is ROAI Scalper (ROAI)

RO-AI Scalper ($ROAI) is a trading system that rewards token stakers with profits from our Solana trading operations, paid in ETH. We use advanced AI and data filters to identify profitable trading opportunities on Solana, sharing these profits with our community. Transaction taxes from ROAI trading volume further boost staker rewards. Perfect for investors seeking passive income through a transparent, community-focused platform.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ROAI Scalper (ROAI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemTrading Bots

About ROAI Scalper

What is ROAI Scalper's current price?

ROAI Scalper trades at $0.01207926, reflecting a price movement of -4.96% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of ROAI?

With a market cap of $1147530, ROAI is ranked #2726 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does ROAI Scalper generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of ROAI?

There are 95000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

ROAI Scalper fluctuated between $0.01192249 and $0.01274075, reflecting daily volatility.

How does ROAI Scalper compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $0.01432581, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence ROAI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Trading Bots category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does ROAI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ROAI Scalper

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:27:48 (UTC+8)

ROAI Scalper (ROAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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