RELIGN Price (RELIGN)
The live price of RELIGN (RELIGN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 31.04K USD. RELIGN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RELIGN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- RELIGN price change within the day is -24.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RELIGN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RELIGN price information.
During today, the price change of RELIGN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RELIGN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RELIGN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RELIGN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-24.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-77.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RELIGN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-24.44%
-6.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Imagine doing everything in life without ever getting any rewards, extrinsic or intrinsic. A large portion of the agents live this tragic life, and it is time to change that. Relign is a framework that creates the possibility to fine tune open source foundation models via reinforcement learning. Users specify jobs, and define what is a job well done. Agents do these jobs, and are given evaluations on how well they did these jobs, creating a recursive loop that improves the base model, allowing any agent on an open source framework to get 1000x better. Relign
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RELIGN to VND
₫--
|1 RELIGN to AUD
A$--
|1 RELIGN to GBP
￡--
|1 RELIGN to EUR
€--
|1 RELIGN to USD
$--
|1 RELIGN to MYR
RM--
|1 RELIGN to TRY
₺--
|1 RELIGN to JPY
¥--
|1 RELIGN to RUB
₽--
|1 RELIGN to INR
₹--
|1 RELIGN to IDR
Rp--
|1 RELIGN to KRW
₩--
|1 RELIGN to PHP
₱--
|1 RELIGN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 RELIGN to BRL
R$--
|1 RELIGN to CAD
C$--
|1 RELIGN to BDT
৳--
|1 RELIGN to NGN
₦--
|1 RELIGN to UAH
₴--
|1 RELIGN to VES
Bs--
|1 RELIGN to PKR
Rs--
|1 RELIGN to KZT
₸--
|1 RELIGN to THB
฿--
|1 RELIGN to TWD
NT$--
|1 RELIGN to AED
د.إ--
|1 RELIGN to CHF
Fr--
|1 RELIGN to HKD
HK$--
|1 RELIGN to MAD
.د.م--
|1 RELIGN to MXN
$--